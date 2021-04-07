Scholarship helps cannabis chemistry students

Brian Kelly
Apr 07, 2021
Lake Superior State University SUPPLIED PHOTO
Lake Superior State University SUPPLIED PHOTO

A new scholarship will assist cannabis chemistry students at Lake Superior State University.

Steadfast Labs, of Hazel Park, Mich., is backing the annual $1,200 award, a release says.

Students applying must be at least in their second year at Lake State and have an average of B or higher. Preference will be given to studnets from Wayne and Oakland counties in Michigan, the service areas for Steadfast Labs.

