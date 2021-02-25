Screenwriting training offered

Brian Kelly
Photo by fizkes /Getty Images/iStockphoto

A screenwriting workshop is offered in March.
Instructors from Toronto Film School lead two days of online training the weekends of March 6 and 13, a release says.
Two participants, one Indigenous, one non-Indigenous, will be offered full bursaries to study at the Toronto school. Other participants will get a 30 per cent discount in Toronto Film School’s screenwriter’s diploma program.
More information is available at  https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/events/cion/
Toronto Film School is partnering with Cultural Industries Ontario North for the upcoming training session.

