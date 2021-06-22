Sea-Doo, trailer swiped

Article content

Two men are sought after a Sea-Doo was taken from a business in the area of White Oak Drive and Sackville Road.

The theft happened shortly after midnight on May 27, a release says.

A blue and silver 2001 GTXDI BRP and trailer were stolen.

One male was all dressed in black. A second male wore a white scarft, grey jacket, black hat and jeans. A grey extended cab truck was used to take the watercraft.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or make a tip online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com