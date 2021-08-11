Article content

Searchmont Resort plans to open for the 2021-2022 ski and snowboard season.

The skil hill stay closed last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Searchmont Resort plans to reopen Back to video

Staff are “developing new guidelines and protocols” to ensure the well-being of guests, a Facebook post says.

New lifts, new trails, upgraded snowmaking capability and renovated villas are planned for the new season.

Tentative sale date for season passes is early October.