Searchmont Resort plans to reopen
Searchmont Resort plans to open for the 2021-2022 ski and snowboard season.
The skil hill stay closed last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff are “developing new guidelines and protocols” to ensure the well-being of guests, a Facebook post says.
New lifts, new trails, upgraded snowmaking capability and renovated villas are planned for the new season.
Tentative sale date for season passes is early October.
