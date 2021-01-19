Seaway shipments drop slightly

Brian Kelly
Jan 19, 2021  •  17 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Presque Isle enters Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Nearly 38 million tonnes of cargo transited the St. Lawrence Seaway during the 2020 season.

Goods shipped were on par with 2019, a release says.

In 2019, 38.4 million tonnes of cargo were shipped compared to 37.7 million tonnes in 2020. That’s a drop of 1.7 per cent.

Grain (13.3 million tonnes), dry bulk (10.5 million tonnes) and iron ore (6.1 million tonnes) topped items shipped.

The seaway’s 62nd navigation season was one of the most remarkable in history,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Despite all the challenges throughout the year, it was one of the safest and smoothest seasons on record.  The final tonnage results continue to demonstrate the resilience of the binational waterway and its ability to remain competitive in the global marketplace.”

Walter J. McCarthy Jr. was the last freighter to transit the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for the 2020 season.

Grain exports that jumped 27 per cent helped drive the 2020 shipping volume, Chamber of Marine Commerce says. Iron ore, petroleum and construction materials were all down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outlook for 2021 will be dependent on the pace of economic recovery in both countries,” CMC says.

The group’s priorities for 2021 include Canada and the United States regulating ballast water in a similar way, cash for port and waterway infrastructure work, better water management solutions from International Joint Commission, new pilotage regulations in Canada, increased use of inland shipping in recognition of limited greenhouse gas emissions compared to other shipping methods, additional Coast Guard icebreaking vessels in the Great Lakes from both countries. Icebreaking in the lower St. Lawrence River and an interim icebreaker in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway is sought from Canada.

CMC represents more than 130 marine industry stakeholders including Canadian and American shippers, ports, terminals and marine service providers.