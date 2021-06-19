Freighter traffic matches 2020 volume

Brian Kelly
Freighter Pacifi Huron approaches the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway is on par with 2020 volume.

Total transits stand at 835 as of May 31 compared to 828 in May 2020, St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., says.

Cargo shipped stands at 8,104,00 million tonnes. That’s slightly less than 8,153,000 tonnes last year.

Grain represents nearly a third of total cargo shipped at 2,407,000 tonnes. Dry bulk goods are second at 2,311,000 tonnes. Iron ore shipments total 1,423,000 tonnes.

Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is part of the seaway.

