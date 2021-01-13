Sessions Cannabis opens doors - kind of

Article content

A provincial lockdown is prompting a different kind of grand opening for Sault Ste. Marie’s latest cannabis retailer.

Sessions Cannabis, at 216 Second Line W., is selling product for curbside pickup and free delivery during the provincial lockdown.

Sessions offers dried flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, beverages, and accessories, a release says.

The company has 14 locations, including Orillia, Hamilton, Windsor and Sarnia, with plans to open 30 more in 2021. An Elliot Lake location, at 26 Prince Edward Walk, is expected to open in early February, said manager Jay Hamilton in an email to The Sault Star. The 1,000-square-foot store will employ about 10.

Miss Jones also wants to open an Elliot Lake store.

Bodystream Medical Cannabis Clinic, Cannabis Jacks and Hello Cannabis are active in the Sault. Matchbox Cannabis, Seven Point and two Due North locations are also pending, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says.