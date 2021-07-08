Shingwauk school gets national historic site designation

Photo by Brian Kelly, The Sault Star

The former Shingwauk Indian Residential School is now a national historic site.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and minister responsible for Parks Canada, Jonathan Wilkinson, announced the designation under the national program of historical commemoration on Thursday.

More than 1,000 Indigenous children from Ontario, Quebec, western Canada and the Northwest Territories attended the residential school between 1875 and 1970, a release says.

The school is now home to Algoma University.