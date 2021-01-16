Shooting suspect nabbed

Article content
A suspect wanted for a New Year’s Day shooting was arrested Friday.
He’s accused of going to a residence in the 600 block of Albert Street West, spraying mace at a person and then shooting the victim. The injuries were not life threatening.
Robert Bell, 28, was charged with using a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possesion of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded firearm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, administering a noxious thing, breach of probation and two counts possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was held for bail court.