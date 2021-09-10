Shopping cart bylaw rolls into force

Article content

A municipal shopping cart bylaw is now in effect.

The regulation began last Tuesday. Businesses that provide shopping carts to customers must file a plan with City of Sault Ste. Marie’s director of public works and engineering services detailing what steps will be taken to keep the carts on their property or to retrieve them.

Businesses can be fined for having shopping carts left on sidewalks, boulevards and paths, a release says.

Plans can be sent to pwt@cityssm.on.ca for review and approval.