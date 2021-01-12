Short-term pandemic decisions irk businesses: RING

Brian Kelly
Jan 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
Marketing Northern Ontario's tourism sector, heavily reliant on the U.S., is paramount, says Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO Rory Ring. Brian Kelly
Rory Ring, chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce. jpeg, SM

Rory Ring isn’t buying the Ontario government’s short-term shutdowns of non-essential stores.

Northern Ontario businesses had to close between Boxing Day and Jan. 9. The provincial government then decided to extend the closure for another two weeks based on rising positive COVID-19 numbers. Only essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks, can open their doors to customers until Jan. 23.

Deciding what to do in two-week bursts frustrates the enterprises Ring represents as chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce.

That makes it very, very difficult to ramp up or ramp down,” he told The Sault Star.

Inventory needs to be ordered, staff scheduled and personal protective equipment and protocols put in place.

This real need and desire to have a bit of a longer-term plan, a more shared plan,” said Ring. “If we’re in this altogether, we’re in it altogether and we need to take that kind of focus.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

He argues the Ontario government should have anticipated higher COVID-19 numbers at Christmas based on what happened at Thanksgiving when some Canadians gathered to mark the holiday rather than avoid contact as directed by public health authorities.

I think it’s proven out over the last 10 months that people, given the opportunity, have the tendency to ignore the greater good and protect their own self-interest and that’s the biggest challenge,” said Ring. “The No. 1 key element to this is people are not taking social responsibility and accountability seriously.”

In late October, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said gatherings during Thanksgiving resulted in positive COVID-19 cases jumping in some parts of Canada.

Ring also wants the effectiveness of lockdowns to be demonstrated – and consider the impacts of keeping businesses closed.

We really need to start broadening the conversation around this and we really need to start thinking about do lockdowns work?” he said. “What are the other impacts that must be considered? Are these lockdowns leading to a greater divide in socioeconomic status? Are you taking the middle class, shuttering their businesses and forcing them into a different socioeconomic structure?”

He questions the long-term impact on entrepreneurs who direct their life’s savings into their ventures, but are then ordered closed by the provincial government.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

You need to lock it down because you’re not essential while watching places like Walmart open all of their goods and services to the community in an environment that is probably less controllable from an infectious disease control perspective than a small business,” said Ring. “It’s easier to manage 1,000 square feet than it is to manage 150,000 square feet and the individuals that are in there. I think people would be inclined to go to those (smaller) retailers because it supports local business and it supports your local economy in different ways than perhaps a Walmart might.”

Some businesses “still fall through the holes” of government aid programs, he adds.

Ring made his comments before Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a state of emergency for the province on Tuesday afternoon.

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter