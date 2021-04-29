Sign wars 'so fun' for businesses
Article content
Any fighting words from Jill Zago are said with a big smile on her face as the business owner squares off in a good-natured sign war with other entrepreneurs.
The owner of Stonehouse Wines fired off a pair of salvos to downtown neighbours Coch’s Corner and LCBO at Station Mall on Wednesday.
Sign wars 'so fun' for businesses Back to video
“Stop wining Coch. Game on,” reads one message board outside Zago’s Queen Street East business.
“Hey Station Mall Literally Can’t Beat Our Wine,” proclaims the second sign with strategic spaces left in four words to spell out LCBO.
Zago calls the sign war, which has sparked numerous cheeky messages outside Sault businesses, “right up our alley.
“It’s so fun,” she told The Sault Star on Thursday. “Making people laugh” is a goal since she bought the business in late 2010.
“I’m happy to take this on,” said Zago. “I just wish I had a digital sign. My God, changing ours is quite the job.”
But at least she doesn’t have to climb a ladder like Paul Coccimiglio at Coch’s Corner. The sign at his bar at Queen and East streets is 12 feet up.
Advertisement
Article content
Coccimiglio was part of a recent thread on Facebook that suggested starting a sign war in the city similar to good-natured banter that recently began in Christiansburg, Va. His business was the only one with a marquee.
“Coch’s Corner default sign war champion,” went up Tuesday.
Coccimiglio didn’t anticipate a wave of other businesses responding to his message.
“Hey lil bro you want to start a sign war,” inquired Giovanni’s of sister eatery Fratelli’s Kitchen & Pizzeria. A reply was soon rolled out.
“You bet your meatballs we do,” replied Fratelli’s, before setting its sights on Soo Mill across the street on Great Northern Road.
“Hey Soo Mill will trade pizza for lumber,” Fratelli’s offered.
Soo Mill rose to the challenge.
“Hey Fratelli’s we’ve got the wood if you have the dough!”
In-class lessons may be on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some scholars are still game to play ball.
“We’re ready to igKNIGHT this sign war … now keep your eyes on the road,” offered St. Mary’s College.
White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School included references to all the other high schools in the Sault, and nearby Desbarats, complete with nods to their respective colours.
“Quit horsin’ around and let’s hawk it out beCASS we’re all in this, day and Knight,” the Trunk Road school advised.
The chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce calls the sign wars “totally awesome.
“I think it brings a great deal of levity to a very challenging situation,” said Rory Ring. “It’s great to see these small businesses and these businesses rally each other to have fun.”
Advertisement
Article content
He started following the linguistic salvos on social media on Wednesday evening.
“I think there’s some great camaraderie that this is presenting,” said Ring. “I think it really shows how our community can come together, have some fun with each other, put aside any competitive differences just to make sure that we can put a smile on each other’s face.”
Zago’s willing to keep firing the frivolity.
“If I can keep going with this, I’ll keep going,” she said. “I want to be last woman standing, either that or my sign will die.”
Coccimigilio’s business celebrates its 14th anniversary on Saturday. He’d father be open, but the sign wars give him some consolation.
“I do this because I enjoy making people smile,” said Coccimiglio of his work in the service industry. “With everything going on in lockdown I haven’t had a chance to do that. This is like an opportunity to know I’m getting some smiles out there.”
He made sure to hurl a volley back to Zago.
“Hey SH Wines FYI there are two n’s in winning.”
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter