Sign wars 'so fun' for businesses

Any fighting words from Jill Zago are said with a big smile on her face as the business owner squares off in a good-natured sign war with other entrepreneurs.

The owner of Stonehouse Wines fired off a pair of salvos to downtown neighbours Coch’s Corner and LCBO at Station Mall on Wednesday.

“Stop wining Coch. Game on,” reads one message board outside Zago’s Queen Street East business.

“Hey Station Mall Literally Can’t Beat Our Wine,” proclaims the second sign with strategic spaces left in four words to spell out LCBO.

Zago calls the sign war, which has sparked numerous cheeky messages outside Sault businesses, “right up our alley.

“It’s so fun,” she told The Sault Star on Thursday. “Making people laugh” is a goal since she bought the business in late 2010.

“I’m happy to take this on,” said Zago. “I just wish I had a digital sign. My God, changing ours is quite the job.”

But at least she doesn’t have to climb a ladder like Paul Coccimiglio at Coch’s Corner. The sign at his bar at Queen and East streets is 12 feet up.