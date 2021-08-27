Singing again

Brian Kelly
Aug 27, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Michaela Lynn auditions for All Together Now! at Algoma's Water Tower Inn on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Michaela Lynn auditions for All Together Now! at Algoma's Water Tower Inn on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Michaela Lynn reacts during her audition for the upcoming musical All Together Now! Lynn performed Tomorrow from Annie during her tryout Thursday evening at Algoma’s Water Tower Inn. More auditions follow at the Great Northern Road hotel on Sunday at 2 p.m. Song preparation information is available at www.westendtheatreproject.ca.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers