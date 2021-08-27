Singing again
Michaela Lynn reacts during her audition for the upcoming musical All Together Now! Lynn performed Tomorrow from Annie during her tryout Thursday evening at Algoma’s Water Tower Inn. More auditions follow at the Great Northern Road hotel on Sunday at 2 p.m. Song preparation information is available at www.westendtheatreproject.ca.
