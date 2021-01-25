SIU probes man's death

Article content

A man is dead after a confrontation with police at a downtown apartment building on Saturday night.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service responded to a report a man with a knife in the lobby at 725 Albert St. E., at about 7:30 p.m., the Special Investigations Unit says.

Officers told the man “numerous times” to drop the knife. A Taser was used when he did not respond to the police command.

“The man proceeded to harm himself,” a release says.

He was brought to Sault Area Hospital and died about an hour later.

The SIU probes incidents involving police and serious injury, death, discharge of firearm or allegations of sexual assault.

Two SIU forensic investigators and four investigators are assigned to the incident. One subject officer and eight witness officers have been identified.

Anyone with information about what happened can call the lead investigator at 800-787-8529. Video footage of the incident can be uploaded at www.siu.on.ca