Six charged, drugs seized

Feb 05, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Six people were arrested, and narcotics valued at nearly $8,000 seized, when police executed a search warrant at an Albert Street West residence on Thursday.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Albert Street West, police say.

Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition, .22-calibre ammunition, flick knife, pepper spray, starter pistols and about $240 in Canadian cash were also allegedly found.

Corey Cloutier, 27, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthroized possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with and four counts of beach of probation. He was held for bail court.

Joanne Czapla, 51, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with. She was held for bail court.

Candice Grassi, 30, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with. She was held for bail court.

Patrick Robinson, 33, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with. She was held for bail court.

Mildred White, 49, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a firearm knowing its seral number has been tampered with. She was held for bail court.

Ryan Yeates, 39, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition,  possession of a firearm knowing its seral number has been tampered with and three counts of breach of probation. He was held for bail court.

The six accused were also issued provincial offence notices for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act during the COVID-19 lockdown.