Small businesses recognized

Brian Kelly
Jul 06, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Helping hands
Photo by Getty Images

Five Sault Ste. Marie businesses are being recognized by StartUP Sault Ste. Marie’s small business superhero campaign.

Feeding Your Soul Cafe, OC Beauty, The Breakfast Pig, The Refinery and The Soup Witch are being recognized for their efforts to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a release says.

Each of the businesses will receive a gift basket.

More than 100 nominations were received.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers