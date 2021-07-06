Small businesses recognized

Article content

Five Sault Ste. Marie businesses are being recognized by StartUP Sault Ste. Marie’s small business superhero campaign.

Feeding Your Soul Cafe, OC Beauty, The Breakfast Pig, The Refinery and The Soup Witch are being recognized for their efforts to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a release says.

Each of the businesses will receive a gift basket.

More than 100 nominations were received.