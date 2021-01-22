Article content

City council will be asked Monday to enter into an agreement with PUC Services to participate in a pilot project for Smart City technology.

Smart City technology has been on the radar to establish Smart City sensors on existing and new LED streetlights, including radar sensors as part of the Smart City strategy, a report to council states.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Smart City technology pilot on the horizon Back to video

The plan would see PUC lead the project that would result in 40 Smart City sensors being installed at various locations across the city for a six month trial period.

The cost of the pilot project is $2,000.

Sensors will monitor traffic flow, traffic counting, average speed and volume information that will be used by engineering and traffic to monitor traffic data.

The report says the sensors do not capture or identify specific vehicles or collect licence plates.

The pilot will provide “an opportunity to leverage streetlight infrastructure to provide additional services for the city and the PUC,” the report reads.