Smart City technology pilot on the horizon

City council will decide Monday whether to move forward with a Smart City technology pilot projet.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 22, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Sault Ste. Marie city council meets Monday at 4:30 p.m. - virtually.

City council will be asked Monday to enter into an agreement with PUC Services to participate in a pilot project for Smart City technology.

Smart City technology has been on the radar to establish Smart City sensors on existing and new LED streetlights, including radar sensors as part of the Smart City strategy, a report to council states.

The plan would see PUC lead the project that would result in 40 Smart City sensors being installed at various locations across the city for a six month trial period.

The cost of the pilot project is $2,000.

Sensors will monitor traffic flow, traffic counting, average speed and volume information that will be used by engineering and traffic to monitor traffic data.

The report says the sensors do not capture or identify specific vehicles or collect licence plates.

The pilot will provide “an opportunity to leverage streetlight infrastructure to provide additional services for the city and the PUC,” the report reads.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“The pilot will enable city staff to evaluate the performance of the technology and information generated to assess its use moving forward.”

The sensors will be placed on existing and new LED streetlights.

They will be supplied by Liveable Cities/LED Roadway Lighting and are monitored with a cloud-hosted software platform.

The Halifax-based LED Roadway Lighting was founded by former Saultite Charles Cartmill.

Cartmill, a lifelong entrepreneur, began his first business in 1973 and has been working in the energy and energy savings fields for decades.

He was named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year (Atlantic Region) in 2006 and 2010 and was inducted into Atlantic Business Magazine’s prestigious Top 50 CEO Hall of Fame.

The 1969 electrical technology graduate of Sault College told The Sault Star in 2015 that the LED streetlights that were to be installed in Sault Ste. Marie at that time were a top design with a 20-year lifespan.

That city LED conversion project cost the city $9 million and promised savings of about $1 million per year.