Snow could reduce visibility for Sault and area

From Environment Canada:

4:38 AM EST Tuesday 19 January 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning and early this afternoon..

Snow and local blowing snow this morning may affect road conditions and visibilities making travel difficult.

Heavy snow associated with a low pressure system will move through the area early this morning, This snow will quickly be followed by the development of lake effect snow this morning. Local blowing snow will also lead to reduced visibilities.

Local snowfall accumulations near 10 cm are likely before the heaviest band of lake effect snow pushes south of the area early this afternoon.