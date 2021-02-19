Snow squalls head to Wawa

Article content

From Environment Canada:

Snow squalls have developed between Wawa and White River south of Highway 17 and will move into the town of Wawa later this morning. The snow squalls will drift into the Agawa region this afternoon.

Travel along Highway 17 between Wawa and Agawa Bay may become hazardous due to heavy snow and poor visibility. Accumulations up to 10 cm are possible.

The snow squalls are expected to move south of the region this evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.