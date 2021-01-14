Snowboarder wants Ontario ski hills open

Article content

Dwayne Cardoso can snowboard anywhere in North America, but not Ontario.

That frustrates the Brantford, Ont., resident.

When the Ontario government ordered ski hills closed as part of a provincial lockdown in December, the father of three started an online petition demanding a decision reversal. His appeal at www.change.org has drawn more than 88,780 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

Searchmont Resort announced last fall that artificial snow would not be produced this season. The hill has yet to open for the winter. A Jan. 8 statement on the hill’s Facebook says no decision will be made until the provincial lockdown ends.

Cardoso argues skiing and snowboarding are perfect sports to enjoy during the COVID-19. Participants wear helmets to cover their faces. There’s plenty of room on the hill. Traffic only goes one way – down – unlike grocery stores and large retailers, such as Walmart, where directional arrows are routinely ignored in shopping aisles. Snowboarding and skiing, Cardoso adds, also offer a welcome mental break from a COVID-19 world. His three children also snowboard.

“Imagine being free as a bird,” he said of the sport’s appeal. “All you see is nature. There’s no buildings. There’s no negative aspect to it. You can’t possibly put that scenery in your head and think how terrible my world is. It’s just peaceful. It’s clean. It’s serene. It’s beautiful.”

Cardoso has already travelled to Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort twice this winter with one, possibly two trips planned before winter ends. He told the Sault Star he had “no concern” making the 715-kilometre drive.

“I had nobody within 20 feet of me walking in the village,” said Cardoso. “I don’t see anything of any concern. I didn’t see anybody breaking rules or freaking out or anything wrong.”

If governments allow schools to open, students to ride school buses, transit buses operate and planes fly “then how is a mountain with all that fresh air and acre of terrain each, how is it not safe?” said Cardoso. “To me, it is absolutely backwards thinking.”

Some backers of Cardoso’s petition echo his arguments in comments left at www.change.org.

Len Dizdar, of Kitchener, Ont., says “there’s no point” closing ski hills.

“Why can I stand in a Costco with hundreds of people less than (two metres) apart but I can’t go down hills completely separately from everyone else?”

“May of the hills have already made safe measures,” said Christa Hogan of Oakville, Ont. “It keeps people active and the ski hill employees employed.”

“I think it’s ridiculous that skating rinks and toboggan hills can be open and not ski hills,” said Sue Baribeau. “And I don’t even ski!”

The Ontario government brought in a province-wide shutdown and issued a stay-at-home order due to positive cases of COVID-19 increasing “at an alarming rate,” said a Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries spokesperson. The goal was “to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” said Dakota Brasier in an email to The Sault Star.

Minister Lisa MacLeod met with ski hill stakeholders in late December.

“She committed to establishing a working group with officials and industry experts to facilitate a safe return post-lockdown,” said Brasier. “There are several public health measures and restrictions in place across sectors to reduce the risk of transmission and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19, including the closure of ski hills. All the measures being undertaken by the government are designed to limit the risk of transmission, reduce mobility between different regions of the province for non-essential activities, and position Ontario to reopen with an improved and more stable health system and public health system.”

Cardoso says he’s contacted numerous politicians, including MacLeod, Premier Doug Ford, and Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, and heard nothing back except acknowledgements of his emails.

“Nobody responds,” he said. “They probably don’t know what to do because it doesn’t seem like the leader has any idea what’s going on. They probably don’t have a clue what to do either.”

Ford suggested ski hills are not a priority as Ontario grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted an emergency order that began Thursday.

“This is crunch time right now and honestly, the last thing that’s on my mind right now are ski hills,” he said on Jan. 8.

Cardoso calls the provincial government’s stance on ski hills “disappointing to say the least.

“I’m a little disappointed in Ford right now,” he said.

The provincial government’s decision to close ski hills in December also frustrated Ontario Snow Resorts Association. The group represents more than 50 downhill and Nordic skiing resorts in the province.

OSNA worked with the Ontario government for several months leading up to winter. Its members spent “millions of dollars” to prepare, but can’t open, the group said in a statement in late December. OSNA is frustrated golf courses ran last summer, but not ski hills during the winter.

