Snowmobilers are reminded of seveal bylaws regarding the use of the recreational vehicles in Sault Ste. Marie.

Fines range from $110 to $235 for infractions including riding between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m., riding on maintained sidewalks and travelling more than 20 kilometres an hour on streets where the speed limit is 50 kilometres an hour, a release says.