Snowmobiles swiped

Two snowmobiles were stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Great Northern Road.

The theft happened Feb. 13 or Feb. 14, a release says.

A black 2020 Polaris 950 Indy-XCR with red spindles and red rails and a red 2017 Polaris Assault 800 with black accents and a missing front shock were taken.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867, 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com