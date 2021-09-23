Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Solar panels peddled not tied to PUC

Brian Kelly
Sep 23, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This 1963 refitted bungalow features straw bale insulation in its walls and solar panels on the roof.
This 1963 refitted bungalow features straw bale insulation in its walls and solar panels on the roof.

Solar panel salespersons going to door-to-door are not affiliated with PUC Services, the Sault Ste. Marie utility says.

The salespeople are asking to see PUC bills.

Provincial legislation prohibits numerous items, including furnaces, air conditioners, water heaters and duct cleaning services, from being offered or sold at residences unless homeowners initiate the transaction.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers