Article content

A Pennsylvania-based company is supplying nearly 6,000 tons of steel piling to rehabiliate existing upstream approach walls for a new lock at Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

L.B. Foster Company received a $7-million subcontract to supply the infrastructure materials, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Soo Locks gets steel pilings Back to video

The 5,750 tons of steel piling will be supplied to Kokosing Alberici LLC, a joint venture between Kokosing Industrial of Westerville, Ohio and Alberici Constructors of St. Louis, Miss.

Installation of the piling is expected to be done in 2023.