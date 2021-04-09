Spacek selected for $100,000 scholarship
Getting chosen for a $100,000 scholarship is “pretty exciting” for Amelia Spacek.
The Grade 12 student at Notre-Dame-du-Sault is one of 30 Canadian secondary students chosen for a Loran Scholars Foundation award. More than 6,000 applied.
The financial aid is over four years.
Spacek wants to study engineering at University of Toronto or University of Ottawa. A decision is expected by early May.
She learned of the Doran award when doing research online. Criteria for student assistance that focused more on character and service to the community instead of academic achievement proved intriguing.
“I liked that it was different,” said Spacek. She called completing the application “a pretty enjoyable process” followed by news of her selection two weeks ago.
“I was super happy to hear the good news,” said Spacek.
Her interests outside the classroom are numerous. She is president of the student council at the French Catholic school she has attended since kindergarten. Spacek has captained Notre Dame’s robotics team. She’s volunteered with the Algoma chapter of Professional Engineers of Ontario.
“It’s an opportunity to develop leadership skills before you need them in a professional setting,” said Spacek of her extracurricular activities. “You’re gaining the skills in a fun way. Oftentimes it’s with a team who’s also learning. You can learn things from each other.”
Her interest in engineering is long-standing with participation in Sault College’s annual bridge-building competition, VEX Robotics, national engineering month activities and science and math courses.
“I’ve found those kinds of things are interesting to me,” said Spacek. “I think there are many possibilities moving forward with an engineering degree.”
The financial award will help her “focus on my studies” and getting involved on campus without needing part-time work for cash.
Spacek is also eager to be part of her award’s mentorship program that will pair her an adviser during her university studies.
“I can’t wait for everything that’s to come next year,” said Spacek.
Loran Scholars Foundation recognizes students who demonstrate character, service and leadership.
Samantha Giguere, of Central Algoma Secondary School, and Michaela Kuuskman, of Korah Collegiate Vocational School, are earlier award recipients from Algoma District.
