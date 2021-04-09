Spacek selected for $100,000 scholarship

Article content

Getting chosen for a $100,000 scholarship is “pretty exciting” for Amelia Spacek.

The Grade 12 student at Notre-Dame-du-Sault is one of 30 Canadian secondary students chosen for a Loran Scholars Foundation award. More than 6,000 applied.

The financial aid is over four years.

Spacek wants to study engineering at University of Toronto or University of Ottawa. A decision is expected by early May.

She learned of the Doran award when doing research online. Criteria for student assistance that focused more on character and service to the community instead of academic achievement proved intriguing.

“I liked that it was different,” said Spacek. She called completing the application “a pretty enjoyable process” followed by news of her selection two weeks ago.

“I was super happy to hear the good news,” said Spacek.

Her interests outside the classroom are numerous. She is president of the student council at the French Catholic school she has attended since kindergarten. Spacek has captained Notre Dame’s robotics team. She’s volunteered with the Algoma chapter of Professional Engineers of Ontario.