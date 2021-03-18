Speaker offers French parents humour
Article content
Martin Larocque offers a humourous take on parenting to mothers and fathers of Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.
The author of Papa 24/7 is featured in an online presentation March 31 at 6:30 p.m., a release says.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Speaker offers French parents humour Back to video
Call 705-673-5626 or 800-259-5567 or visit www.nouvelon.ca/conference-parents to register.
The French Catholic board also offers virtual workshops on its parent portal (April 7), Microsoft Teams (April 21) and technology-helping tools (April 28).
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.