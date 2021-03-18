Article content

Martin Larocque offers a humourous take on parenting to mothers and fathers of Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.

The author of Papa 24/7 is featured in an online presentation March 31 at 6:30 p.m., a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Speaker offers French parents humour Back to video

Call 705-673-5626 or 800-259-5567 or visit www.nouvelon.ca/conference-parents to register.

The French Catholic board also offers virtual workshops on its parent portal (April 7), Microsoft Teams (April 21) and technology-helping tools (April 28).