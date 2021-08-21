Speeding complaints pick up
More Sault Ste. Marie residents are complaining about speeding on city streets since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The head of traffic services for Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the community is mirroring a province-wide trend of motorists topping posted speed limits in recent months.
On May 1, police stopped a motorist travelling at 159 kilometres an hour on Black Road. That driver was closely followed by a second vehicle. The speed limit was 60 kilometres an hour. Both motorists were charged with stunt driving. Their vehicles were impounded and licences suspended.
Speeders are especially common on “all your major straight roads” including Black Road, Second Line to Fifth Line and Base Line.
“It’s not hard to find a 40 over or excess of 40 over on some of the busier roads,” said Magnan.
Stunt driving regulations under the Highway Traffic Act changed on July 1. Motorists travelling 40 kilometres an hour above any speed limit of 80 kilometres or less can now be charged with stunt driving. Anyone driving more than 50 kilometres over a posted speed limit of 80 kilometres an hour can also be charged.
Unless otherwise posted, the speed limit on Sault streets is 50 kilometres an hour.
Drivers who travel faster than the posted maximum need more time to stop suddenly, such as when a child darts on to a road. They are at risk of losing control of their vehicles when taking corners too fast.
“(Speed) is a factor in a lot of collisions,” said Magnan.
Complaints about speeders are concentrated when residents are going to, and from, work. Prince Township residents have also piped up about fast-moving vehicles.
Almost all police cruisers have radar to monitor the speed of vehicles ahead and behind them. When complaints start to climb, an extra officer can be assigned to monitor speeds on specific streets during peak traffic volume.
Penalties for first-time convictions for stunt driving include a minimum fine of $2000, driver’s licence suspension of at least one year and up to six months in jail.
Anyone charged with stunt driving faces an average fee of $1,400 to have their vehicle towed and impounded for 14 days.
Fines for speeding start at $95 and three demerit points.
In June, Mayor John Tory called high-risk and stunt driving “an epidemic” in Toronto.
Ontario Provincial Police laid more stunt and racing charges in 2020 – 8,270 – than in any other year since the legislation started in 2007.
Magnan, a police veteran with 30 years experience, calls watching for speeding a constant year-after-year.
“It’s still going on,” he said. “It’s one of those things you have to keep doing all the time.”
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter
– with files from Postmedia Network