Speeding complaints pick up

More Sault Ste. Marie residents are complaining about speeding on city streets since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The head of traffic services for Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the community is mirroring a province-wide trend of motorists topping posted speed limits in recent months.

On May 1, police stopped a motorist travelling at 159 kilometres an hour on Black Road. That driver was closely followed by a second vehicle. The speed limit was 60 kilometres an hour. Both motorists were charged with stunt driving. Their vehicles were impounded and licences suspended.

Speeders are especially common on “all your major straight roads” including Black Road, Second Line to Fifth Line and Base Line.

“It’s not hard to find a 40 over or excess of 40 over on some of the busier roads,” said Magnan.

Stunt driving regulations under the Highway Traffic Act changed on July 1. Motorists travelling 40 kilometres an hour above any speed limit of 80 kilometres or less can now be charged with stunt driving. Anyone driving more than 50 kilometres over a posted speed limit of 80 kilometres an hour can also be charged.

Unless otherwise posted, the speed limit on Sault streets is 50 kilometres an hour.

Drivers who travel faster than the posted maximum need more time to stop suddenly, such as when a child darts on to a road. They are at risk of losing control of their vehicles when taking corners too fast.

“(Speed) is a factor in a lot of collisions,” said Magnan.

Complaints about speeders are concentrated when residents are going to, and from, work. Prince Township residents have also piped up about fast-moving vehicles.