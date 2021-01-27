Article content

A driver travelling at a high rate of speed didn’t follow traffic signals or signage in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The incident happened early Wednesday at about 2:30 a.m. on Hillside Drive South.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Speedy senior stopped Back to video

A car was also being driven in a “somewhat erratic manner,” said Const. Phil Young.

The vehicle continued through a downtown parking lot before crashing into a ditch at Manitoba Road and Brunswick Walk.

Nothing was noted in a report as to why the driver “was in such a hurry,” said Young.

Rene Dessingy, 86, of Elliot Lake, was charged with careless driving.