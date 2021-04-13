Spike belt stops driver

Article content

A vehicle allegedly travelling more than twice the speed limit passed a police cruiser with its emergency lights activated on Highway 17 east of Blind River on Tuesday morning.

The driver “made attempts to avoid police,” Ontario Provincial Police say.

A spike belt was used to stop the automobile on Highway 17 east of Thessalon.

The driver was arrested after he ran into a wooded area.

Abdul Solaimankhil, 21, of Oakville, was charged with dangerous operation, flight from peace officer, stunt driving and three counts driving while under suspension.