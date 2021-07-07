Article content

A spike belt was used north of Elliot Lake to stop a vehicle that allegedly fled a collision in Chapleau last Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police saw the automobile on Black Creek Road, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Spike belt used Back to video

Shawn Gravelle, 39, of Elliot Lake, was charged with dangerous operation, flight from peace officer, failure or refusal to comply with demand and resist peace officer.

His court date is Sept. 7 in Elliot Lake.