Spike belt used

Brian Kelly
Jul 07, 2021  •  3 days ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

A spike belt was used north of Elliot Lake to stop a vehicle that allegedly fled a collision in Chapleau last Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police saw the automobile on Black Creek Road, a release says.

Shawn Gravelle, 39, of Elliot Lake, was charged with dangerous operation, flight from peace officer, failure or refusal to comply with demand and resist peace officer.

His court date is Sept. 7 in Elliot Lake.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers