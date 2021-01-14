Spina joins NORPRO

Brian Kelly
Jan 14, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
A Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is handing in his badge for a new role heading security operations for a private-sector company.

Sonny Spina is now NORPRO’s managing director of security.

The 18-year police veteran will oversee COVID-19 screeners, industrial and security guards, patrol guards and loss prevention officers. Spina will oversee sales team staff and be responsible for expanding NORPRO’s security services in Ontario, a release says.

Spina, with a background as a patrol, investigative, professional standards, planning and research and media and community relations, said he will use his experience to “lead our team in making Ontario a better and safer place.”

