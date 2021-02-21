St. Vincent Place event gets avalanche of cash

Article content

Dollars raised for an annual fundraiser to help St.Vincent Place blew past the previous high for the downtown site that offers a food bank, soup kitchen and emergency shelter for men.

Coldest Night of the Year, held virtually Saturday, raised $122,828. That easily tops the past high of $89,000 in 2020.

Co-event director Jennifer Sarlo called the tally “unbelievable.

“It just kept growing and growing,” she told The Sault Star.

Joe Ruscio paced the event, collecting $45,030 in pledges from 124 donors. He raised the second most dollars among 24,393 walkers in Canada.

Joyce Nanni recorded a personal best, bringing in $7,326 from 69 backers. Her tally jumped from $4,025 in 2020.

“We can thank Joe Ruscio for his great fundraising, but overall people raised more money,” said Sarlo. “It’s been a tough year. People were willing to say we can get behind this and help St. Vincent Place. So thankful.”

The day-to-day services offered at St. Vincent Place “are costly things” with renovations and plans to make the building accessible also anticipated. Putting some cash aside for emergencies is another possible way the dollars will be used. A double gas oven unexpectedly had to be replaced in 2017. Walk proceeds paid for its replacement.

Organizers set a “modest goal” of $65,000, matching what Sarlo saw other charities doing when preparing for this year’s Coldest Night of the Year event.

“People were being cautious,” she said.

Coldest Night of the Year fundraisers were held in 149 locations in Canada with $9,107,271 raised for charities. The Sault Ste. Marie event placed 14th in the country.

“I just love the variety of families, churches, businesses that all get involved,” said Sarlo of the 33 teams and 184 walkers that walked a suggested two to five kilometres. “It’s such a great event to just come together and do it.”

Gina Cicchelli rounded out the top three participants with $4,645 collected.

Ruscio Bean Counters ($48,790), Cool Dudes ($18,400) and Wishart Winter Wonders ($4,695) were the top three teams.

Weather conditions were mostly cloudy with the mercury warming to as high as – 3 C late Saturday afternoon.

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter