St. Vincent Place fundraiser moves in new direction

An annual fundraiser for St. Vincent Place is walking in a new direction this year.

Coldest Night of the Year, an annual walk that draws participants who collect pledges to help St. Vincent’s shelter for men, soup kitchen and food bank, will be held virtually on Feb. 20.

Walkers typically start at St.Vincent Place and make their way together along a downtown route. That’s not possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants can choose to walk two or five kilometres on their own. Register at cnoy.org/saultstemarie

Event toques will be available during outdoor pickups.

CNOY has drawn 55 walkers on 14 teams with $44,913 raised towards a goal of $65,000.

The fundraiser drew more than 230 participants in 2020 who collected more than $75,000 in pledges.