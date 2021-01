Article content

A man allegedly threatened violence when staff at a Steelton business confronted him after he took merchandise without paying on Monday.

He left the store in the 200 block of Wellington Street West and was arrested a short time later.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Staff threatened Back to video

Corey McIntyre, 28, was charged with robbery.

His court date is March 15.