Standing up for Pride

Teddy Syrette participates in a Pride car rally organized by Algoma Family Services on Wednesday afternoon. Syrette created Two-Spirit Anishinabe Storytelling and Advocacy in February. He is a 2018 recipient of the YMCA Peace Medal. About 20 vehicles participated in the event that started at Station Mall and paraded through downtown Sault Ste. Marie. BRIAN KELLY
