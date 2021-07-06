Steel association backs Algoma funding

Article content

Canadian Steel Producers Association backs the federal government’s contribution of up to $420 million to Algoma Steel to reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The voice of Canada’s steel and pipe and tube industry calls Monday’s announcement the first major government commitment under its NetZero Accelerator program, a release says.

President and CEO Catherine Cobden called the government commitment “a significant step forward in achieving Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions target, while ensuring a strong and sustainable steel operation in Sault Ste. Marie.”

CSPA’s Call to Action calls for help to assist the industry’s green transformation.