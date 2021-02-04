Steelworker wins $40,000

Article content

Elwood Powley won’t be working as much overtime at Algoma Steel after winning Algoma Residential Community Hospice’s January online 50/50 draw.

Powley pocketed $40,618 with winning ticket F-1240411, a release says.

He plans to use the cash to pay off debt, do work on his home and, when he can travel again, visit his daughter and her family in British Columbia.

The next draw is Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.ARCH5050.ca

Proceeds help the hospice offer end-of-life care.