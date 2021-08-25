Steelworkers fund hospital equipment
A donation of $27,000 from United Steelworkers Local 2724 is helping Sault Area Hospital get a new microtome for its laboratory.
The microtome cuts tissue samples into slices thinner than a human hair for further testing, a release says.
Analyzing tissue samples can help determine the cause of a patient’s symptoms and diagnose health conditions.
“Most patients who have had surgery will require this instrument for their tissue analysis,” said laboratory manager Manda Rivers.
The new microtome replaces a 10-year-old machine that reached the end of its lifespan.
Local 2724 has donated more than $150,000 to the hospital in the last 15-plus years.