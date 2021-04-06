Steelworkers help Sault charities

Brian Kelly
Apr 06, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Photo by Getty Images

Members of the United Steelworkers from Sault Ste. Marie and area donated more than $230,000 to charities in 2020.

Groups helped included breakfast programs at Algoma District School Board and Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, Algoma Residential Community Hospice, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25, St. Vincent Place and Women in Crisis (Algoma), a release says.

