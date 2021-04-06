Steelworkers help Sault charities
Members of the United Steelworkers from Sault Ste. Marie and area donated more than $230,000 to charities in 2020.
Groups helped included breakfast programs at Algoma District School Board and Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, Algoma Residential Community Hospice, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25, St. Vincent Place and Women in Crisis (Algoma), a release says.
