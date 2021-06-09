Stolen bike found

Article content

A man is accused of having a stolen bicycle and a small amount of fentanyl in his possession.

Police were called to the 100 block of Elgin Street on Tuesday evening, a release says.

The bicycle was reported stolen in June 2020.

Bruce Golden, 42, was charged with property obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance and two counts breach of recognizance.

His court date is July 21.