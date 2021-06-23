Stolen property found with man: Police

Article content

A man was allegedly found with stolen property in the back yard of a property in the area of Estelle and Patrick streets late Tuesday night.

He gave a false name, police say.

A second male ran away.

Dan Campbell, 25, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, identity fraud to prevent arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

His court date is Aug. 9.

An investigation continues.