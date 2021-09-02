Stolen vehicle crashes twice, driver stopped by off-duty officer

Article content

An off-duty officer nabbed a man who was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle involved in two collisions Tuesday morning.

Both crashes, at Queen and Huron streets and in the area of Carmen’s Way and Second Line West, only involved the stolen vehicle, police say.

The male driver tried to run away from the second crash, but was stopped by the off-duty officer. The suspect did not have a driver’s licence.

Daniel Magnan, 18, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, impaired driving-alcohol and drugs, refusal to comply with a demand, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

He appeared in bail court and was remanded into custody. His court date is Sept. 7.