Stolen vehicle found

A stolen vehicle was found at a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Wellington Street West on Wednesday, police say.

The automobile was taken Sunday or Monday.

A suspect allegedly had two rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Randy Ingram, 28, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

His court date is April 19.