Stolen vehicle found

A woman is accused of stealing a vehicle in Elliot Lake.

The theft was reported Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The theft was reported Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The automobile was spotted on Spruce Avenue that afternoon.

Jennifer Stubbert, 39, of Elliot Lake, was charged with theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving while under suspension.

Her court date is April 6 in Elliot Lake.