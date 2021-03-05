Stone taught, wrote, served God







Gordon Stone didn't leave many stones unturned in his life. The retired Sault College professor, who died Tuesday at 85, used his retirement to write, hone his love of photography and share his faith as a United Church member. John Clement started teaching at Sault College shortly before Stone's retirement. The senior faculty member of the School of Natural Environment said the Nova Scotia native was very smart and had a "profound sense" of what he was teaching. Courses the University of New Brunswick graduate taught included forest pathology, forest ecology and human relations. "He really understood what he was teaching," said Clement. "He was very impactful as a professor." When he sold his home in his retirement, Stone called on Clement to distribute two boxes filled with forestry textbooks to students and faculty. "I'm really saddened by his passing," said Clement. "I remember him with great fondness."

Article content Stone retired from teaching in 1993 and became a consultant. He became the 63rd president of the Canadian Institute of Forestry in 2000. The group, formed in 1908, represents forestry professionals including biologists, ecologists and foresters. He stepped-up his interest in photography after leaving Sault College. “People say I’m gifted with an eye for photography, and I am,” Stone told The Sault Star in 2012. “I say, ‘Thank you, God.’” Stone enjoyed photographing wind-form trees, wildflowers and combinations of rocks, water and clouds. St. Joseph Island, Lake Superior, Agawa Bay and Gros Cap were preferred sources of inspiration. He sold his photos at venues ranging from Art at the Dock and Rose’s Art Gallery to Sylvan Valley Circle and Art in the Park. Stone wrote a bush several guide and several books of poetry. His final effort, Nature Speaks Are You Listening, was released in 2019. He joined Thessalon Writers Group in about 2007. With a membership solely made up of women, “concerns had surfaced” how having a man join meetings “might change the atmosphere of the group,” said founder Angie Gallop. Stone gave each member a polished stone when he made his first appearance. “What I remember is the calm that settled over the group,” said Gallop in an email. “He was in.” But acceptance didn’t mean Stone got a free pass on critiques of his writing from other members. “There were meetings where I sat squirming while his work and poetic vision were dragged over the coals,” said Gallop. “Yet, I can’t remember a single incident where he lost his cool or compassion.”

Article content Other men, including Ray Stortini and Gallop’s husband, Gordon Graham, joined later. Stone, in a chapbook assembled by the group, called his experience with Gallop and the others “the most interesting, challenging, thought-provoking, risk-taking, committed, inspirational, productive, creative passionate group of writers I have ever been involved with in my life. “We come from different walks of life with a host of skills and experiences that we openly share in a safe place to be.” Stone, said Gallop, “let himself be vulnerable, sharing his art and his love with us time and time again. “Looking back, I see what an incredible privilege it was to know him.” Stone joined St.Andrew’s United Church in 1970. Phil Miller was minister of the Wellington Street East church for 25 of the 45 years Stone was a parishoner. “He had a great insight into life,” said Miller. “He was always questionning the way things were and how they might be.” Stone became a lay minister in 2001. He’d fill in when a pastor was not available for services or funerals. Stone held the role until 2014. Miller’s wife, Jan, featured Stone as an emerging artist at craft shows she organized. The couple still has his photographs at their east-end home. “He motivated people to do more than they thought they could do,” said Miller. Stone joined Emmanuel United Church in 2016. The Bennett Boulevard church features a piece of stained glass, based on a photograph taken by Stone, in a small alcove at the rear of the sanctuary. Stone captured an image of a shaft of light coming through a canopy of trees at Bellevue Park that resembled an angel.

Article content “It was an important piece of work for him,” said Rev. Nancy Ferguson. He wanted to “add beauty” to the sanctuary by having the stained glass, called Renewal, made. Stone commissioned the work that was done by Charlie Thomlinson and covered the cost. “Gord was a lover of God’s creation and celebrated that passion as a teacher/forester as well as a poet through his pen and camera lens,” said Ferguson in an email to her congregation. Miller called him “almost a renaissance kind of guy.” “Since retiring, I’ve done more things than I ever dreamed I’d be given the privilege to do,” he told The Sault Star in 2000. “It sounds trite, but I’ve worked 10 times harder than I ever did in my life and accomplished more.” Stone is predeceased by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held March 13 at Northwood Funeral Home. The service will stream live on Northwood’s Facebook page. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

