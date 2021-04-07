Student opinions on online learning wanted

Article content

Student opinions about remote learning, for or against, are wanted for an essay competition sponsored by Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre.

Entries should draw on student experiences learning online during the COVID-19 pandemic and backed by external research to back their opinions. Particpants can suggest how remote learning can affect students, and society, over the long-term and what innovations could improve online education, a release says.

Winning entries, for and against, will be recognized at the elementary, secondary and post-secondary levels. Prizes are $100 elementary, $200 secondary and $400 college or university.

Deadline to enter is May 7.

Competition details are available at www.ssmic.com/up-for-the-challenge