Student trustees appointed for 2021-2022

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Feb 24, 2021
Algoma District School Board office on Albert Street East in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Algoma District School Board’s upcoming student trustees are drawn from several communities in the area.

Shail Giroux is a Grade 11 student at Korah Collegiate and Vocational School in Sault Ste. Marie. He is in the International Baaccalaureate program.

Annika Morrison is a Grade 11 student at Michipicoten High School. She’s served on the Wawa high school’s spirit council since Grade 9.

Manook Wilson, a Grade 11 student at Elliot Lake Secondary School, will be the next Indigenous student trustee. She is a member of Serpent River First Nation.

Giroux, Morrison and Wilson will succeed current student trustees Emily Hewgill, Evan Tyler and Amara Ruffo on Aug. 1.

Hewgill, Tyler and Ruffo will get the new appointees “up to speed” over the next four months, said superintendent of education Joe Maurice during a meeting of trustees on Tuesday evening.

