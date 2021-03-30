Student seeks subjects for addictions doc

Article content

Daniel Brown wants to put a human face to Sault Ste. Marie residents dealing with poverty and addiction.

The Sault College student seeks subjects willing to be interviewed for what he’s currently calling Sault Ste Marie Poverty Project.

Interviewees who don’t want to be identified can have their voice changed or face blurred.

“Anonymity is a very important part of the project,” said Brown.

He came to the Sault from the Greater Toronto Area about three years ago. Brown’s noticed “the way that people look at people who struggle.

“I think it’s very easy to dehumanize people with struggles,” he said. “(They) end up looking down on this person. I feel like a lot of people don’t realize these people are human, too. I’m trying to really humanize people in struggle.”

Anyone interested in participating can email ssmpovertystory@gmail.com or phone or text 226-782-1074 by May 1.

Brown has already heard from a family who live in poverty and two others who’ve dealt with alcohol and opoid use. He’s shot some footage and plans to continue filming next week. A summer released on YouTube is planned.

“I want everyone to see this,” said Brown.

His project is not affiliated with Sault College. He’ll be helped by two friends from the Toronto area.

Sault Ste. Marie Poverty Project is Brown’s first documentary “but I’ve worked with other media teams in the past.”

Jesse Doehler-Knox explored homelessness in Sault Ste. Marie with his 2005 effort, Invisible People: A Documentary on Homelessness in 2005. A sequel by Darren Jorgensen, Stepping Forward, followed in 2010.

