Article content A “fairly active” return to Algoma University’s campuses is expected this fall if Canadians keep getting vaccinated for COVID-19 on schedule. Students have been learning online since the pandemic started in March 2020. President Asima Vezina doesn’t see that changing until the fall at the earliest. She’s heard from “very few” students “expressing a real desire” to get back in classrooms in Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and Brampton when spring term starts May 2. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Students expected on campus in fall Back to video “I think mostly people are hoping that we’ll see a significant increase in a return to campus this fall,” Vezina told The Sault Star. “That’s really what we’re targeting right now on all three of our campuses.” University brass are watching the number of jabs Canadians are getting “very closely.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada is on track to have “most Canadians” injected with at least one dose of a vaccine “by the end of June.”

Article content Algoma’s students can expect a gradual return to campus with a mix of online, in-class and blended instruction to start the 2021-2022 academic year. “We’re not going to return all at once,” said Vezina. “But I think you’re going to see a pretty significant increase of face-to-face (delivery).” She anticipates there’ll be some apprehension from students returning to campus after spending more than a year learning online and not in close contact with others. “We’re not going to go crazy because we also know people have been in a virtual environment for almost 16 months,” said Vezina. “There’s going to be some nervousness, too, that people are going to have just coming back. We want to balance it all out and then January add more. I think we’ll just continue to build on it until we understand what this new normal looks like.” Professors are discussing if it “does make sense to fully return all of our courses to what they were based on what we’ve learned throughout the last several months of the pandemic,” she adds. “What I’m seeing is that many faculty are sort of reexaming their pedagogy and what works best and where does it make sense to engage with the technology and where does it make sense to have students in an actual physical classroom.” Vezina spoke before Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday afternoon that the province will move into lockdown on Saturday because of “an extremely aggressive and more deadly virus.”

Article content “I know people are anxious to say, ‘Well, what’s it going to look like this fall?’” said Vezina. “But I think that people are really trying to answer that question in the best way that they can. This is going to be an evolving conversation over the next several months and then, of course, with pandemic you never know what’s around the corner.” Sault College is also anticipating students returning to its Sault, Toronto and Brampton campuses in the fall based on Canadians being vaccinated against COVID-19. Remote delivery will continue “in the event that COVID-19 conditions are the same or similar (to now).” “Our plan is to bring the best of what we have learned through this experience and get back to the things we miss and cherish as human beings and as an institution,” said President Ron Common in a release. How programs are delivered will be based on “the needs of their field of study,” the college says. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter – with files from The Canadian Press and Postmedia Network



