Students help the hungry

Sault College students hungry to help the community are collecting canned goods, and more, to assist Harvest Algoma.

First-year students in the social service worker program are collecting donations at Harvest Algoma’s parking lot at 446 Second Line E., near Sackville Road.

Hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until April 23.

Frozen food, baby food, diapers for infants and adults and pet food and supplies, including leashes, collars and treats, are being accepted.

Autumn Adams will do four shifts to help the United Way Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District division.

“A bunch of us are just looking forward to being able to collect as many (donations) as we can,” said the White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School graduate.

There’s about 30 students in the commnity resource and field work preparation class. Adams and her social service worker classmates have only met once in-person once since starting their studies last September. That was outside, at the Northern Avenue campus, at the start of the second semester to pick up books. They’ve been learning online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.